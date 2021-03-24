Spring showers, breezy mild weather, storms likely later Thursday

Showers will move off to the east this afternoon, after forming along a weakening frontal boundary. Skies will turn partly sunny later, with temperatures rising into the low 70s. A stray shower or storm is possible through early evening with heating, but the activity should remain widely scattered. Gusty southwest winds around 30 mph will make it feel like a breezy afternoon in late April.

Dry conditions overnight with high pressure aloft will give way to thickening clouds by morning ahead of the next storm system developing in the Lower Mississippi Valley Thursday. The storm will track north into the Ohio Valley tonight, accompanied by showers and a few strong thunderstorms, with very gusty winds and heavy rain late in the evening into the overnight.

The passage of a cold front early Friday will bring seasonably cool weather and a brisk northerly flow, with highs in the upper 50s Friday and Saturday. A weak storm in the Upper Midwest will bring showers Saturday evening, ending early Sunday. Chillier air will flow into Ohio early next week.

Forecast