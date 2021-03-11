Spring showers, breezy afternoon, cooler by the weekend

High pressure off the Southeast coast has been responsible for a warm southwesterly flow that pushed temperatures to 72 degrees Wednesday, more than 20 degrees above normal for early March. Winds will be gusty at times today but will gradually subside by evening, except in some heavier showers.

Low pressure tracking rom the Plains to the northern Great Lakes will draw increasing moisture north from the Gulf of Mexico. A few showers will develop this afternoon as a weakening line of rain and thunder moves east from Indiana, but the bulk of the rain with the storm system will arrive toward evening, as a cold front approaches from the west.

A few rumbles of thunder are possible early tonight and the rain could be briefly heavy, tapering off early Friday morning, with the front slowing down as it cross the Ohio River and moves south.

Seasonably cool weather and drier conditions will prevail through much of the weekend. Clouds will thicken again early Sunday as a frontal system lifts north, with rain brushing southwest Ohio ahead of a storm in the southern Plains. Periods of rain will develop Monday, before moving east Tuesday.

