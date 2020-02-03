Spring-like weather ending soon with falling temps & rain

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy early, rain showers late, low 50

Tuesday: Rainy day, temps rise by lunch, then fall later, high 55

Wednesday: Early AM snow showers, high 36

Thursday: AM mix to rain showers, high 43

Friday: Few snow showers, high 34

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

It have been an unseasonably warm day today with much of our area approaching record warmth for this time of the year. Temps will remain quite mild overnight tonight with temps only falling back to near 50 tonight. Rain showers will start to move in late tonight after midnight.

Rain showers will be in the morning forecast and will make for a wet start to the day, and will keep scattered showers in the forecast ahead of the slow moving cold front. We will see that front slowly moving east during the afternoon dropping temps later.

In fact, by late day we could see some snow showers on the backside of the front mainly north. Temps should fall back into the lower 40s by sunset and into the middle 30s by late in the evening. We will have some light early morning flurries on Wednesday with lows near 30.

Wednesday will be a cloudy and cooler day with highs a couple of degrees below normal in the middle 30s. We will see another system coming up into our backyard into Wednesday overnight with lows near freezing and will make for a slippery start on Thursday with a light wintry mix possible.

Temps on Thursday morning will continue to climb into the middle to upper 30s and will change everything back to rain showers by mid morning. We will see drying conditions later in the day with highs in the lower 40s.

Friday will see a few snow showers around as colder air filters back down with highs in the middle 30s. This should be pretty light stuff and will make for a colder but drier start to the weekend as temps will remain in the middle 30s on Saturday. Saturday night will need to be watched as a weak front will lift north. At this time I think we have an isolated chance at a shower, before temps warm into the 40s on Sunday under partly sunny skies.

Monday of next week we will see mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers late and highs in the middle 40s.

-Dave