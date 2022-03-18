QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds, breezy, PM rain, high 70

Tonight: Showers, few storms, low 52

Saturday: Scattered showers, breezy, high 52 (falling temps)

Sunday: Clearing, warmer, high 59

Monday: Mostly sunny, mild, high 67

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, PM showers, high 57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We’re starting the day off mild, with peaks of sunshine, but as we head toward the late afternoon hours, clouds really start to build in, and we’re tracking rain showers with the potential for a few storms. Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s for a third day in a row, but by about the time the kids head home from school, we’re tracking light showers that continue to spread across the region by the timing of the evening commute.

Several rounds of rain and a few embedded thunderstorms, with gusty winds, will cross the state overnight ahead of a cold front. The southwestern portions of the forecast area are under a marginal severe weather threat, with the risk of some damaging wind gusts. A marginal threat is small, but it is still there.

As we head into Saturday, temperatures cool sharply behind a cold front, with lingering showers. We’ll hit Saturday’s high temperature at midnight, then temperatures will hold steady in the low 50s during the afternoon, before falling into the 40s by Saturday evening.

Skies start to clear Sunday, and temperatures will rebound into the upper 50s after a chilly start in the 30s. High pressure will bring sunshine Monday and milder temperatures. The next strong storm system will track from the Rockies to the Ohio Valley Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing rain and a few storms.

-McKenna