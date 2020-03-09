Spring-like warmth followed by spring showers on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain moves in overnight, breezy, low 54

Tuesday: Morning rain, drier late, high 57

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, few pm showers, high 53

Thursday: Chance of showers, mild, high 60

Friday: Early AM showers, clearing, high 52

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

It has been a very mild day with temps running nearly a dozen and a half above normal for this time of the year, making this one of the warmest days of the year so far. Winds have been up and will remain up this evening. Rain showers will start to move into our area later tonight before midnight to the west.

After midnight most of us will start to see rain showers starting to move in, with some isolated spots getting some moderate to heavy pockets of rainfall. Lows tonight will generally stay in the lower to middle 50s overnight tonight.

Showers will make for a wet morning commute on Tuesday and especially north of I-70 where we could see the heaviest rain. Rain showers should start to taper off from the northwest to the southeast through the midday hours on Tuesday.

In the afternoon drier air will slide southeast and temps will fall back into the lower 50s. Temps will be closer to normal Tuesday night in the middle to upper 30s. Wednesday we will enjoy mostly cloudy skies through the morning, but rain showers will roll through late day. Temps on Friday will be in the lower 50s.

Thursday will see mostly cloudy conditions again with a warm front lifting north and highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Rain will continue into early Friday with rain showers mainly before daybreak. Temps will be cooler on Friday with highs still slightly above normal in the lower 50s.

Saturday a chance of showers will be back, especially in the southern part of the state as a system passes to our south. Temps will be cooler on Saturday and slightly below normal in teh middle 40s.

Sunday temps swing back up a tick and get closer to normal in the upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies. We will see partly sunny conditions early next week with highs slightly above normal in the lower 50s.

-Dave