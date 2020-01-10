Spring-like rain, wind, storms, & temps this weekend

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT: SATURDAY 3am – SUNDAY 7am:

Winds will pick up tonight generally at 10-20 miles per hours with gusts running 20-40mph overnight. Stronger winds possible Saturday with gusts running 40-50mph with higher gusts possible in isolated t-storms.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Chance of showers, temps slowly rise, breezy, low 53

Saturday: Windy, record warm, rainy with isolated storms, high 68

Sunday: Windy early, then relaxing, partly sunny later, high 45

Monday: Partly sunny, high 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers possible, high 52

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

We are going to continue to have a wet period over the next 30 hours as more rain moves into our area ahead of a major weather system impacting the country from Canada to Mexico.

Locally we will continue to see periods of rain showers overnight tonight, with the highest concentration to the west of I-71. We will see temps slowly increasing overnight tonight with temps back in the middle 50s by daybreak on Saturday.

Wind advisory will be in effect through the day on Saturday, as periods of isolated showers will be possible in the morning, but better chances of rain and even some thunderstorms during the afternoon before sunset. The record high for the date is 66, and I think with slightly “drier” conditions early, and a strong southerly flow, we should get close if not a couple of degrees above the record.

Saturday evening will still be quite wet as the low works to the north Saturday night and temps will fall back into the 50s. By Sunday we will start to see cooler air on the backside of this system and a windy start, but the winds will quickly relax and skies will break a bit as numbers will top in the middle 40s.

Monday mostly cloudy skies will be the rule, but temps will be back well above normal around 50 (normal is 36). We will get into the lower 50s on Tuesday with an isolated shower possible.

Better chances of showers will be possible on Wednesday later as a stronger (colder) cold front rolls in. We will be in the lower 50s ahead of it, but could see a changeover to snow showers overnight as colder air works in.

Snow showers will be possible on Thursday morning with highs in the middle 30s. We will see another chance of cold showers and snow showers on Friday with highs in the middle 30s, where they should be in January.

-Dave