QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Partly cloudy & cold, low 13

Today: Mostly cloudy, dry, high 44

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 29

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 57

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high 59

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer, 65

St. Patrick’s Day: Sunshine, warmer, high 69

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s a clear, cold start to the morning with lows dipping down to the teens. And when you factor in a light southerly breeze, it feel more like single digits.

Today, we’ll be watching a clipper system coming in from the north. This will give areas primarily north of 36 a light dusting of snow. Areas south, including Columbus will see increasing clouds alongside a few flurries and an increasing southerly breeze. Temperatures will slowly climb to the mid 40s, which is only about 5 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year, and well above yesterday’s high in the 20s.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. This will help to drop temperatures down to the upper 20s.

After a chilly start to the day, a warming trend will kick in for the start of the week. Thanks to sunshine and a southerly breeze, highs on Monday will climb to the mid to upper 50s. A weak system will move through Tuesday giving us more clouds, but won’t stop the warmer weather. Temperatures Tuesday will be about 10 degrees above normal, starting off near 40 then climbing to around 60.

Sunshine and a warming trend continues Wednesday and Thursday. By Thursday, highs will approach 70 degrees, which is near the record of 75 degrees set in 2012.

The next chance for rain moves in with a system Friday into the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz