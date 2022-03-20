Skies will clear through the evening hours on a beautiful first day of spring. Tonight will be fair and chilly, with lighter winds and morning readings in the mid- to upper 30s.

High pressure will bring sunshine and milder weather Monday, with highs in the upper 60s. A southerly flow will develop that will keep temperatures above the seasonal averages most of the week.

A storm complex coming out of the Rockies will bring showers beginning Tuesday evening and continuing on and off most of the rest of the week. Temperatures will be warmest on Wednesday, close to 70, as a warm front lifts north with low pressure in the Midwest.

A cold front will move through later in the week, with showers and a cooldown heading into the weekend. A mix of rain and snow showers is likely Friday and Saturday, with highs in the low to mid-40s.

Forecast

Tonight: Clear, cool. Low 38

Monday: Mainly sunny, milder. High 69

Tuesday: Becoming cloudy, showers later. High 65 (48)

Wednesday: Showers likely. High 68 (52)

Thursday: Cloudy, breezy, cooler, showers p.m. High 53 (44)

Friday: Cloudy, colder, rain/snow showers. High 45 (37))

Saturday: Linger rain/snow showers. High 43 (36)