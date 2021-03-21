Spring arrives in central Ohio with plenty of sun and mild temperatures

High pressure ridging down the Appalachians will promote fair skies and mild temperatures the next couple of days. Afternoon temperatures rise quickly from the chilly 30s and low 40s into the 60s in a very dry air mass, with readings averaging more than 10 degrees above normal.

A return flow of moist air from the Gulf of Mexico will bring an increase in high clouds early in the week. Low pressure will track across the northern Plains and western Great Lakes Wednesday, triggering some showers Tuesday night and Wednesday.

A southern storm will develop over Texas and the lower Mississippi Valley midweek, spreading rain and a few thunderstorms north into the Ohio Valley Thursday into early Friday.

Seasonably cool weather will return next weekend, with drying conditions Friday and Saturday. A few showers could return Sunday.

Forecast