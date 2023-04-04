QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Spotty AM showers, PM clearing, high 75

Tonight: Light shower late, low 64

Wednesday: Rain & storms, high 79

Thursday: AM rain clearing, high 57

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 59

Saturday: Mild sunshine, high 64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We’ll see a few showers working through the region this morning, but they will be fairly light, and will clear up into the early afternoon hours. Clouds will then work to break up from south to north, and we will be looking at some sunshine later. Highs will be very mild, topping out in the middle 70s in Columbus.

For Wednesday, expect just light spotty showers during the morning, but those increase in coverage as we head toward the middle of the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Expect some heavier rain at times, with storms then arriving as we head into the late afternoon, evening, and early overnight hours. We are looking at the potential for a few strong to severe storms during this timeframe, and currently, the Storm Prediction Center has our entire state under the “enhanced” 3 out of 5 risk for severe storms.

Our threat is primarily for strong, damaging winds, but we do also have a low-end tornado threat, and a lower end threat for large hail.

Going into Thursday, showers clear during the morning hours, then we’ll see gradual clearing, but colder temperatures, dropping back to the mid to upper 50s for highs.

By Friday, expect more sunshine, with highs in the upper 50s.

Easter weekend looks really nice. Expect sunshine with highs in the middle 60s for Saturday, then highs in the upper 60s as we head into Easter Sunday.

-McKenna