Spotty showers and more humid, warmer Sunday

Spotty light rain is moving through central Oho this afternoon on the northern edge of a larger area of rain and a few thunderstorms sliding southeast across southern Ohio and northern Kentucky. Cloud cover and scattered rain will temperatures down, with highs topping out in the 70s.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy this evening, with dry conditions much of the night before showers approach from the west toward daybreak.

A storm system in the central Plains will drift stall over the mid-Mississippi Valley, drawing warm, humid southwesterly winds into Ohio. A wave of low pressure will move along a frontal boundary over Indiana and Kentucky, which will lift slowly north as a warm front, serving as a focus for several rounds of showers and storms over the next few days.

The storm in the mid-Mississippi Valley will eventually move northeast into the western Great Lakes, maintaining a muggy southwesterly flow across the Ohio Valley that will favor widely scattered afternoon and evening pop-up showers and storms, with a few downpours.

Rain chances will diminish to spotty showers midweek, but a cold front approaching at the end of the week will bring a renewed opportunity for showers and storms.

Forecast