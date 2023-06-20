QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sct’d rain & rumbles, high 78

Tonight: Few showers south, low 63

Wednesday: Isolated shower, high 79

Thursday: Sct’d rain & storms, high 77

Friday: Rain & storms, high 79

Saturday: Sct’d showers & storms, muggy, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

Our unsettled weather pattern continues today, and for much of the extended, bringing rounds of showers through parts of Central and Southern Ohio. For Tuesday, expect scattered, light showers at times along I-70, with more shower activity in our southern areas, closer to the low. Rain and cloud coverage keeps temperatures cooler, topping out in the upper 70s in the city.

For Wednesday, expect just an isolated shower in the city earlier in the day, with a few spotty showers south. Highs top out in the upper 70s to near 80. Then more widespread rain arrives late Wednesday and into Thursday.

Expect scattered shower activity and a few storms to continue into Thursday afternoon, with highs sticking in the upper 70s.

More widespread rain then looks to arrive Friday, along with a few thunderstorms. Temps remain in the upper 70s.

Humidity is on the rise going into the weekend, so expect conditions to go from “sticky” to more “uncomfortable.” Highs will be in the low to middle 80s this weekend, with scattered shower activity continuing throughout.

-McKenna