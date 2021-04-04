Sparkling sunshine, warmer Easter Sunday weather

HAPPY EASTER & PASSOVER!

High pressure over the Eastern states will drift to the Atlantic Coast, turning winds southerly, sending temperatures rebounding back into the seasonal 60s.

A weak cold front, without any moisture to work with, will bring some mid and high clouds later in the day, but we will enjoy a good deal of sunshine Easter Sunday, with highs reaching the upper 60s!

A warm front will develop over northern Ohio Monday, where some showers will develop into northeastern Ohio, then lift north into Michigan. The weather will continue to warm up, topping out in the low 70s Monday afternoon.

Moisture will gradually return from the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a slow-developing storm system in the Central states. A few showers may form mainly north of Ohio along a warm front Monday.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, yet with pleasant highs in the low 70s. Scattered showers and a few storms will arrive late Wednesday. Eventually, low pressure in the Midwest and a trailing cold front will trigger more numerous showers and storm Thursday.

Cooler weather will follow next weekend, with lingering clouds Friday and Saturday.

