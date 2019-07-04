Soupy weather, with pop-up storms continues

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few pop-ups early, patchy dense fog late, low 72

Friday: Muggy start, pop-up storms late, high 88

Saturday: Partly sunny, storms likely later, high 87

Sunday: Partly cloudy, drier, high 86

Monday: Mostly sunny, nice, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening, Happy 4th of July!

We will continue to see some isolated showers and storms this evening early, with the best chances south of I-70. As we head past midnight the showers should be finishing up, then patchy dense fog may start to form, lows will drop into the lower 70s.

On Friday we will be muggy to start, with partly sunny skies through the morning, a few pop-up storms may form late morning, with better chances of storms in the afternoon and evening hours with highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday will see our best chance of storms late morning and into the day with a weak frontal boundary pushing south. Highs will still reach up into the upper 80s on Saturday, before drying out on Saturday night.

Sunday will see more sunshine, less humidity and the start of a nicer weather pattern with highs in the middle 80s. Sunshine will be the rule on Monday with highs in the middle 80s.

We will stay in the middle to upper 80s through the middle of next week with lows near normal in the middle 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny on Tuesday, partly cloudy Wednesday, and mixed on Thursday ahead of a cold front that will arrive late next week.

-Dave