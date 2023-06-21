QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Isolated PM showers, high 81

Tonight: Stray shower, low 62

Thursday: Scattered showers, high 74

Friday: Rain & rumbles, high 76

Saturday: More rain, high 82

Sunday: Pop-ups later, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday afternoon!

It’s the official start of summer and we’re finally seeing sunshine and blue skies return to Central Ohio! The low pressure center that has brought all of the wet weather this week has shifted to the south, providing some relief for the middle of the week.

Temperatures today are expected to reach “normal” numbers in the lower 80s. Skies remain mostly dry, but stray showers eventually return for this evening. Rain lingers overnight, but better rain chances are on the way for the rest of the week.

The low pressure center to our south finally gets some movement behind it by the end of the week. As it moves closer, we’re looking at better chances for showers on Thursday and the return of more rain and storms by Friday. Temperatures tumble to the mid 70s once again.

Over the weekend, scattered showers and pop-up storms stick around. But, we should manage some dry time for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures quickly warm back to the upper 80s by the end of the weekend.

A cold front moves in for the start of next week that brings more wet weather and cools us back down to the lower 80s.

-Joe