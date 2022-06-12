Skies will be changeable, with a mix of sun and clouds and a seasonable high near 80 degrees for the Columbus Arts Festival on the Riverfront.

A couple of disturbances will rotate around an upper-level low-pressure area in southeastern Canada, generating scattered showers and storms through the evening hours. A few storms during peak heating could produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain, but coverage will be spotty.

A cold front will sag south into central Ohio tonight and stall, before moving north as a warm front on Monday, placing the region in an increasingly hot and muggy air mass, with weak high pressure over the region.

A few storms will develop in the afternoon and evening that could turn severe due to high instability, and a storm complex could bring severe weather later Monday evening in the northern part of the state.

A heat dome will expand across the Midwest and East. Hot and sticky summer will prevail Tuesday through Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures soaring into the mid-90s. A cold front will approach the region late on Thursday, with storms likely, followed by slightly cooler weather next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Mix clouds and sun, few showers, storms p.m. High 81

Tonight: Isolated showers, partly cloudy. Low 68

Monday: Partly cloudy, warm, sticky, few pop-ups. High 90

Tuesday: Sunny, hot. High 95 (75)

Wednesday: Sunny, hot. High 96 (76)

Thursday: Partly sunny, steamy, storms p.m. High 92 (76)

Friday: Mostly sunny, less humid. High 87 (69)

Saturday: Sunny. High 84 (62)