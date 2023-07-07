A cold front crossed the state overnight, which will bring slightly cooler and drier air. Partial sunshine will develop by this afternoon, as clouds break. Afternoon temperatures will reach the seasonal low 80s. Skies will be mainly clear overnight, with morning readings in the low 60s.

Saturday will bring increasing clouds in the afternoon ahead of a storm system sliding southeast across the Ohio Valley. Showers and a few storms are likely Saturday night.

A secondary disturbance will track farther south on Sunday, but showers are still possible. Clouds will lower weekend highs into the upper 70s and low 80s.

High pressure will build in early next week, promoting mostly sunny skies and pleasant humidity, with highs in the low 80s. Showers will return on Thursday.

Forecast

Friday: Mix clouds and sun. High 82

Tonight: Clearing, pleasant. Low 65

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers, storms late. High 81

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 79 (66)

Monday: Sunny. High 82 (63)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 86 (65)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, more humid. High 87 (66)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms. High 85 (68)