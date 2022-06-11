Skies will be mostly cloudy, with afternoon temperatures in the mid-70s and pleasant humidity. An isolated shower possible this evening, as a warm front lifts north across the region.

A couple of disturbances will rotate around an upper-level low-pressure area over the Great Lakes and produce periods of showers and storms late tonight and again Sunday afternoon and evening. Storms that develop near a boundary across the northern half of the state could contain strong winds and hail during peak heating, with temperatures in the low 80s.

The boundary will sag south across southern Ohio Sunday night, then shift north again Monday, as weak high pressure moves in, placing the region in the warm sector of an increasing muggy air mass. A few storms will develop in the afternoon and evening.

A heat dome will expand across the Midwest and East early in the week. Hot and sticky summer will prevail Tuesday through Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures soaring into the mid-90s. A cold front will approach the region late on Thursday, with storms likely, followed by slightly cooler weather next weekend.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower. High 77

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms late. Low 65

Sunday: Mix clouds and sun, few showers, storm p.m. High 82

Monday: Partly cloudy, warm, sticky, few pop-ups. High 88 (67)

Tuesday: Sunny, hot. High 93 (71)

Wednesday: Sunny, hot. High 95 (74)

Thursday: Partly sunny, steamy, storms p.m. High 92 (76)

Friday: Mostly sunny, less humid. High 87 (69)