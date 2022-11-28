The weather has been gray all day, with patchy drizzle. Temperatures clung to the low 40s, after flirting with 60 on Sunday. The weather will remain cloudy overnight, and lows will only fall a few degrees.

Drier air works in on Tuesday, as high pressure shifts east and winds turn southerly, with some sunshine and moderating readings in the mild mid-50s. Clouds will return later in the day, as moisture is drawn north by a storm in the central Plains.

A storm system will cross the northern Great Lakes early on Wednesday. A trailing cold front will provide lift for periods of rain that will taper off around lunchtime. After a midday high in the upper 50s, readings will tumble into the upper 30s by rush hour.

Skies should clear on Thursday but expect a cold start to December. Sunshine at the end of the week will be following by showers on Saturday.

Forecast

Tonight: Gray, patchy drizzle. Low 38

Tuesday: Partly sunny, breezy afternoon. High 56

Wednesday: Showers, windy. High 59 midday, falling to 35 late

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cold. High 37 (24)

Friday: Partly sunny. High 49 (26)

Saturday: Showers developing, breezy. High 53 (41)

Sunday: Mix clouds and sun. High 45 (33)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain likely. High 49 (35)