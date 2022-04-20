QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers later, breezy, milder, low 50

Thursday: Morning showers, some pm clearing, breezy, high 66

Friday: Mostly cloudy, stray pop-up, high 71

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm, high 82

Sunday: Mostly sunny, quite warm, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

After a chilly start in the upper 20s we did climb back to the upper 50s this afternoon. Our next round of rain showers is approaching our area for the overnight hours and into at least the morning on Thursday. Expect temps tonight to dip to around 50 just after midnight, and then start to warm up into the lower 50s by daybreak.

Rain showers will be around for the Thursday morning commute and out at the bus stop, but should start to taper down through the morning, and we could even some some sunshine by the afternoon with temps returning to near normal in the middle to upper 60s. Temps will fall back to the upper 40s to near 50 for Friday morning.

Expect more clouds on Friday, and a weak impulse of moisture will lift north, with the bulk west of our area, but we could have a few isolated showers pop-up as the boundary lifts north with warmer air. Temps should get back to the lower 70s even with clouds on Friday. This will set us up nicely for a very warm weekend ahead.

Expect temps to rebound on Saturday from the middle 50s in the morning to the lower 80s in the afternoon. It will be quite warm Saturday night near 60 with mostly clear skies. Expect our temps to push into the lower 80s again on Sunday with a good deal of sunshine. I think that we will see clouds increasing late on Sunday.

Sunday night into Monday, I think we will see more clouds and rain returning to the area with a series of cold fronts. The first one will be weak, but will bring back rain for Monday morning. Temps will recover into the low to mid 70s behind it on Monday afternoon. A secondary push of colder air will move in Monday night. Ahead of it we could see late afternoon rain and a few pop-up storms possible.

Rain chances will continue into Monday night with lows dropping into the middle 40s behind the boundary. Tuesday will be a cooler day with clearing skies and highs in the lower 60s. I expect even cooler air to follow for Wednesday with more sunshine, morning lows in the 30s, and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

-Dave