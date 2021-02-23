Some of the warmest temps of the year on the way, rain showers too

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, light breezy, low 34

Wednesday: Chance of showers, breezy, warmer, high 48

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 40

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 43

Saturday: Isolated AM showers, cloudy, high 51

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a beautiful day today with plenty of sunshine and highs that topped a few degrees above normal into the middle 40s, also the warmest day of February, and in just more than a month as well. Tonight it will be comfortable with winds relaxing, temps falling to the middle 30s by midnight.

We will see winds shifting to the southwest and the south later tonight with temps starting to warm back to the middle 30s to upper 30s by daybreak. Skies will start to cloud up during the morning, and temps will surge into the upper 40s ahead of a cold front that will push through in the afternoon.

We will have a few isolated showers form ahead of the cold front during the afternoon, mainly along and southeast of I-70/I-71. This will also be the period where the winds pick up a bit during the day to early evening. By Wednesday night, cooler air will work back in with lows in the upper 20s, near normal.

Thursday will be a cooler, but near seasonal day with highs near 40. We will see more clouds later in the day on Friday with highs near normal in the lower 40s. Friday night a weak disturbance will work through our area, and will lead to some early morning showers on Saturday, before temps surge with mostly cloudy skies.

Highs on Saturday should rival the warmest of the year, as we will climb into the lower 50s. Sunday will start off mild in the upper 30s and will climb to near 50 again in the afternoon with a chance of showers later.

Monday we will be the warmest early, and then a weak system will work south and stall. This will give us a few showers and highs near 40 and falling in the afternoon. We will have a system to our south on Tuesday, and being on the north side, we could see some light patches of drizzle and flurries with highs in the upper 30s.

-Dave