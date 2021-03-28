Soggy, windy end to the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Rain showers & thunderstorms, low 55

Today: Morning rain showers, slow pm clearing, breezy, high 60

Tonight: Gradual clearing, blustery & cold, low 28

Monday: Sunny, crisp, high 55

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy & warmer, high 68

Wednesday: Rain showers, high 46

Thursday: Chilly, mostly sunny, high 38

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s going to be a soggy and blustery end to the weekend ahead of a sunny but chilly start to the workweek.

Early this morning, thunderstorms brought in heavy rainfall, lightning, and even reports of hail in the Cincinnati area. While widespread flooding is not expected to be an issue, ponding will be possible on streets, especially in low lying areas.

As a cold front moves through this morning, we will see a few more showers fill in behind it alongside a strong wind. Wind speeds will pick up out of the west northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts this afternoon closer to 30-40 mph. Temperatures will fall through the day, starting off the morning in the mid 50s, then close to the 50 degree mark by noon and then low 40s by sunset.

By this evening, rain showers will clear and clouds will gradually start to clear as well. Blustry conditions will continue with a west northwest wind at 15-20 mph.

High pressure will take charge for the start of the workweek, which means plenty of clear sky and sunshine on Monday. It’ll be a cold start to the day with a low around 30, then temperatures will only reach the mid 50s, which is close to normal for this time of year.

As high pressure moves out, another cold front will be developing in the plains. Being in between these two systems will mean more breezy conditions n Tuesday. This time though, we’ll be funneling in warmer air. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 60s.

Rain returns Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Have a great day!

-Liz