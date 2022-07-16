An upper-level disturbance responsible for showers and storms east of I-71 will shift southeast through afternoon, bringing an end to the rain. Skies will brighten through the evening.

Drier conditions this evening, with some clearing, will gave way to thicker clouds later tonight and another round of showers and storms. Morning readings will only dip to near 70 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms are likely throughout the day on Sunday. Highs will top out in the upper 70s due to persistent cloud cover and off and on rain.

Warm and humid conditions will continue next week. Scattered showers and storms will linger on Monday. Tuesday looks to be dry and warmer, with temperatures hitting the upper 80s, under mostly cloudy skies.

Showers and storms return later Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will lower temperatures and humidity late in the week.

Forecast

Saturday: Showers end, breaks of sun. High 78

Tonight: Showers, storms late. Low 70

Sunday: Scattered showers, storms, mostly cloudy. High 76

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, few showers, storms. High 82 (70)

Tuesday: More sunshine, warm, sticky. High 88 (66)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot, pop-ups p.m. High 92 (72)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, less humid. High 85 (69)

Friday: Sunny, warm. High 88 (66)