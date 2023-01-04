QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain showers, evening clearing, high 61

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 35

Thursday: Clouds, showers later, high 44

Friday: AM flurries, clouds, high 39

Saturday: AM snow showers changing to rain, high 40

Sunday: Chance for showers, morning snow changing to rain, high 43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Wednesday!

It’s another wet but mild day ahead of much cooler temperatures.

As a cold front moves toward the area this, we’ll see more a few pockets of heavy rain and a southerly breeze helping to boost high temperatures to the 60s. As the front passes through this afternoon, it will be followed by cooler and drier air which will help showers taper off before the evening drive.

Tonight, we’ll see mixed clouds and a westerly breeze gusting to around 20 mph. This will help to drop temperatures to the mid 30s, which is much cooler than normal, but more than 10 degrees warmer than normal lows for this time of year.

Tomorrow, we’ll be dry but partly sunny. Highs will only reach the mid 40s, which is a 15 degree drop from today, but still about 10 degrees warmer than normal.

The dry weather won’t last for long. As a trof moves through Thursday evening and overnight, showers will make a return. Showers will start as a chilly rain around sunset, then transition to a light rain and snow mix as lows fall to the 30s.

Friday into the weekend we will return to cooler, but more seasonal temperatures. Both Saturday and Sunday we will start off with a low near freezing and a few light snow showers that will transition to light rain showers by the afternoon as highs climb to the lower 40s.

Have a great day!

-Liz