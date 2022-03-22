QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, scat’d showers, high 60

Tonight: Rain showers, mild, low 53

Wednesday: Morning showers, P.M. storms possible, some strong to severe, high 69

Thursday: Stray showers, high 56

Friday: Scat’d showers, cooler, high 47

Saturday: More showers, high 45

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Tuesday!

We’ll see more soggy conditions through the afternoon ahead thunderstorms tomorrow.

Light on and off showers will continue through the afternoon as highs climb to around 60 degrees. Rainfall totals are expected to be light and only around 0.1 inches.

Overnight, we’ll watch for a warm front to start lifting into the area. This will bring in warm, moist air from the southwest and keep low temperatures in the 50s.

Tuesday morning, we’ll start with rain showers, but continue to build instability and moisture from that southerly breeze. As temperatures warm near 70 degrees, we will start to see thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening, some could be strong to severe. While the strongest storms will stay southeast of the area, there is a risk for strong storms capable of producing hail, damaging winds and even a spin up tornado as a cold front moves through.

Behind the front, there will be a brief break in the showers Wednesday night into early Thursday before another system moves in. A series of systems will move through, keeping the chance for showers in the forecast through Saturday and lowering temperatures.

Have a great day!

-Liz