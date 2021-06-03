Soggy Thursday in Columbus with widespread rain and thunder

A steady stream of moisture flowing north from the Gulf of Mexico and upper-level low pressure sliding east will produce multiple rounds of showers and occasional thunderstorms, a few containing heavy rain, through tonight.

A frontal system will push slowly east providing lift for widespread rain, before shifting east Friday. Clouds and rain will hold temperatures down to the low to mid-70s.

Drier conditions will develop Friday, but some lingering moisture and more heating will result in mainly isolated late-day storms that will die down in the evening.

True summer weather will prevail this weekend into early next week, with high pressure strengthening along the Mid-Atlantic Coast pumping warm southwesterly winds into the eastern half of the country. High temperatures will approach 90 degrees each day for the first time this year. The humidity will gradually increase by early next week, with scattered afternoon storms returning.

Forecast