Soggy Sunday, muggy week with more pop-up storms

Bands of rain and embedded thunder, with some downpours, have been rotating northeast with disturbances drawing very moist air into Ohio from the southwest ahead of a slow-moving storm system in the mid-Mississippi Valley.
Showers will be widely scattered later in the day, with stronger storms in the far eastern part of the state. Clouds will linger, holding temperatures in the 70s.
A warm front will lift north, putting us back into a muggy sector of air this week, with more rounds of rain and thunder, but some periods of hazy sun. High temperatures will rebound into the mid-80s after a gray, rain-cooled weekend.
The storm will eventually move northeast into the western Great Lakes, maintaining a muggy southwesterly flow across the Ohio Valley that will favor widely scattered afternoon and evening pop-up showers and storms, with a few downpours.
Rain chances will diminish to spotty showers midweek, but a cold front approaching at the end of the week will bring a renewed opportunity for showers and storms.
Forecast
- Sunday: Mostly cloudy, humid, scattered showers, storms. High 81
- Tonight: Scattered showers, rumbles tapering off. Low 71
- Monday: Mostly cloudy, muggy, scattered storms p.m. High 84
- Tuesday: Partly sunny, few storm p.m. High 86 (71)
- Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated storm. High 87 (69)
- Thursday: Partly sunny, muggy, late storm. High 88 (70)
- Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms. High 86 (72)
- Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered showers. High 86 (68)