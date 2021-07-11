Soggy Sunday, muggy week with more pop-up storms

Bands of rain and embedded thunder, with some downpours, have been rotating northeast with disturbances drawing very moist air into Ohio from the southwest ahead of a slow-moving storm system in the mid-Mississippi Valley.

Showers will be widely scattered later in the day, with stronger storms in the far eastern part of the state. Clouds will linger, holding temperatures in the 70s.

A warm front will lift north, putting us back into a muggy sector of air this week, with more rounds of rain and thunder, but some periods of hazy sun. High temperatures will rebound into the mid-80s after a gray, rain-cooled weekend.

The storm will eventually move northeast into the western Great Lakes, maintaining a muggy southwesterly flow across the Ohio Valley that will favor widely scattered afternoon and evening pop-up showers and storms, with a few downpours.

Rain chances will diminish to spotty showers midweek, but a cold front approaching at the end of the week will bring a renewed opportunity for showers and storms.

  • Sunday: Mostly cloudy, humid, scattered showers, storms. High 81
  • Tonight: Scattered showers, rumbles tapering off. Low 71
  • Monday: Mostly cloudy, muggy, scattered storms p.m. High 84
  • Tuesday: Partly sunny, few storm p.m. High 86 (71)
  • Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated storm. High 87 (69)
  • Thursday: Partly sunny, muggy, late storm. High 88 (70)
  • Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms. High 86 (72)
  • Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered showers. High 86 (68)

