Moisture is now streaming into the Ohio Valley in the form of scattered showers and isolated storms. Showers will be more numerous Sunday, with thunder possible again in the afternoon. Wet weather will linger on Monday, with low pressure drifting east across the Lower Lakes, resulting in cooler daytime readings in the lower 70s.

Temperatures will be in the seasonably mild mid-70s most of the week, with scattered showers and a few afternoon storms during the second half of the week, as low pressure in the Mid-South drifts northward. These days will not be washouts, just spotty mainly afternoon showers and storms.

Forecast