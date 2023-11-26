Rain overspread the state associated, with low pressure tracking across the lower Great Lakes. Snow is falling on the cold side of the storm across portions of Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan.

A cold front will sweep through the region tonight, changing lingering showers to flurries overnight and Monday morning, borne on gusty northwesterly winds.

Little or no accumulation is expected in central Ohio, but lake-effect will bring several inches of snow to extreme northeast Ohio later Monday and Tuesday.

The beginning of the week will bring a taste of winter, with highs in the mid-30s and morning readings in the 20s, as a cold Canadian high-pressure system drops southeast. Winds will increase from the southwest on Wednesday ahead of low pressure passing over the northern Lakes, but little moisture will accompany the system.

The weather will moderate to seasonal levels later in the week. The next chance for rain showers will come on Friday into Saturday with a storm system traveling east from the central Plains to the Great Lakes.

Forecast

Sunday: Showers, cool. High 45

Tonight: Showers linger, windy, flurries later. Low 30

Monday: Mainly cloudy, blustery, colder, stray flurry. High 34

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, cold. High 32 (21)

Wednesday: Mix clouds, sun, breezy. High 46 (23)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 49 (28)

Friday: Showers. High 51 (35)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, sprinkle. High 51 (42)