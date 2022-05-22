QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Rain & t-storms, low 68

Today: Showers & am storms, partly sunny later, daytime high 69

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 50

Monday: Mixed clouds, high 69

Tuesday: Chance pm rain, high 78

Wednesday: Showers, afternoon t-storms, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Sunday!

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue through the morning ahead of cooler temperatures as we start up next week.

Today, a cold front will slide through the area. Ahead of this front, we will see a few leftover showers and even a couple of embedded thunderstorms. Showers will clear as the front moves east and we’ll be left with a mostly cloudy sky through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 60s through the day, which is about 5-10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be cool and slowly fall near 50 degrees.

Tomorrow, high pressure will build into the Great Lakes. As a result, we’ll see drier conditions and a cool northeasterly breeze. Temperatures will again only climb to the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

By Tuesday, a system will start to lift from the south. Since it will be coming in as a warm front, we will start to see a more southerly shift in wind. Despite staying under a partly sunny sky, this warmer wind will help to boost temperatures to the mid 70s, which is right in line with normal.

As this system lingers, we’ll see another round of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will also feature gusty to breezy conditions with wind gusts picking up to 25-30 mph. An associated cold front will slide through on Thursday followed by a trof on Friday, which means the active weather pattern will continue through the end of the week. Then, late Friday into Saturday, drier air will start to filter in. This will set us up for sunshine and a warming trend as we start next weekend.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz