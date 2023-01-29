QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Rain showers, low 38

Today: Rain showers, high 44

Tonight: Light showers, otherwise cloudy, low 33

Monday: Chance for showers, mostly in the morning, chilly, high 36

Tuesday: Partly sunny, chance for overnight snow showers, high 28

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chilly, high 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 34

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Sunday!

It’s a soggy end to the weekend ahead of a much colder week ahead.

Light to moderate rain will continue through the morning as an area of low pressure moves in to the north. Showers will thin as we head toward the afternoon and a tailing cold front approaches the area. Since we’ll be ahead of this front most of the day, temperatures will stay on the warm side and climb to the mid 40s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal, and well above freezing, so it will be rain as opposed to snow or ice coming down from the clouds.

Tonight, showers will stay light as temperatures fall down to the 30s. This will lead to a light wintry mix through Monday’s morning drive. Showers will taper off Monday afternoon and we’ll be left with a cloudy and cool day. Temperatures will only reach the mid 30s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Much colder temperatures are on the way for the rest of the week. Tuesday through Friday, we will start the day in the teens and lower 20s, then reach a high around 30 degrees, which is about 5 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz