QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain showers, heavier south, clearing NW to SE, high 81

Tonight: Clearing clouds, fog late, low 66

Tuesday: Morning fog, then clearing and muggy, high 88

Wednesday: P.M. storms, hot, high 91

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 86

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Monday!

It’s a wet start to the week ahead of a warming trend and another chance for rain and storms.

As a cold front continues to slide southeast, it will take the heaviest rainfall with it. We’ll continue to see just a few leftover showers through the afternoon as highs reach the low 80s.

Overnight, the last of the showers will start to wrap up. But with wet ground and a light breeze, fog will start to develop.

It will be a foggy start to the day tomorrow with lows in the mid 60s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

As the fog starts to clear through the morning, clouds will move out on Tuesday afternoon. Sunshine plus a southwesterly breeze will help to quickly boost temperatures into the upper 80s.

Warm and muggy weather will be in the forecast Wednesday as highs climb into the lower 90s. This will be ahead of another cold front which will aid in triggering showers and thunderstorms starting Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be strong severe, so you will want to stay weather aware.

High pressure moves in for the end of the week. This will bring back sunshine for Thursday and Friday. Thursday’s temperatures will be seasonal and top off in the mid 80s ahead of warmer temperatures near 90 on Friday and Saturday.

Have a great day!

-Liz