QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning : Showers continue. Low 52

Today: Light showers, cool. High 59

Tonight: Clouds clearing. Low 45

Mother’s Day: Mostly sunny, milder. High 67

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 74

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High 80

Wednesday: Sunny & warm. High 82

Thursday: Mainly Sunny. High 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a wet start to the weekend ahead of plenty of sunshine and a warming trend.

As an area of low pressure exits the southeast corner of the state, more showers will spiral into the area. Rain will continue through the morning alongside a chilly northeast breeze. Because of this , highs will struggle to climb out of the upper 50s, which is about 15 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

Showers will start to wrap up this evening, but we’ll be left with plenty of clouds. After sunset, high pressure will start to move in, which will aid in clearing the clouds and starting to decrease the breeze. But, a clearer sky plus northwest wind will help to drop temperatures down to the mid 40s.

Clouds will keep clearing out on Sunday. Thanks to sunshine and a light easterly breeze, highs will climb to the upper 60s, which is only about 5 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

Sunshine will be in full force during the workweek and aid in a warming trend. Highs will reach the mid 70s Monday, then keep climbing into the 80s for the rest of the week.

Have a great day!

-Liz