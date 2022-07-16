QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Saturday: Few AM showers, mostly cloudy afternoon, chance showers late, high 83

Tonight: Showers returns, low 69

Sunday: Rain & storms, high 81

Monday: Rain & storms, high 82

Tuesday: Muggy, warm, high 88

Wednesday: Warm & muggy, chance for showers & t-storms, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a soggy start to the weekend, but won’t be a total washout.

We’re starting off the morning with rain showers widely scattered across the area. Through the morning, we’ll see light to moderate rainfall with a few isolated thunderstorms. Showers will start to break up this afternoon, but we’ll hang onto the clouds as temperatures slowly climb into the low to mid 80s.

Overnight, we’ll watch for another wave of showers moving in. Temperatures will stay on the warm side and only fall to around 70.

The chance for showers will stick around on Sunday with thunderstorms making more of an appearance in the afternoon.

These showers area attached to an area of low pressure that is building to the west. As this system slowly slides east, the chance for showers will continue Monday as well. As the low slides off to the north, a cold front will pass through the area and be followed by drier air Tuesday.

But, I wouldn’t put the rain gear away too far. The next chance for showers and thunderstorms will move in with a cold front on Wednesday. This will be followed by a sunny and seasonally warm end to the week.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz