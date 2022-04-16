QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Rain showers, low 46

Today: Morning showers, then clearing & cool, high 57

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy frost, low 31

Easter Sunday: Morning frost, Mostly sunny, cooler, high 53

Monday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, high 55

Tuesday: Rain showers, high 53

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Saturday!

A cold front is moving through the area giving us a wet start to the weekend followed by chilly temperatures.

Rain showers will continue through the morning and keep temperatures in 40s. After a cold front moves through, we’ll see a northwest wind shift in the wind which will lead to cooler, drier air. Clouds will start to move out by the afternoon, but despite the sunshine it will be a cool day ahead with highs only reaching the upper 50s.

Overnight, high pressure takes charge clearing out the clouds. Between the clear sky and the light northerly wind, temperatures will have no trouble dropping to around 30 degrees and aiding in widespread frost. Because of the cold temperatures and frost, freeze warning will be in effect overnight into Sunday morning.

Chilly but sunny conditions will stick around Sunday. Highs will only reach the low to mid 50s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

The next round of showers returns Monday. Alongside showers, temperatures will be on the chilly side starting off in the 30s then only mixing out around 50 degrees.

Showers will wrap up Monday night and be followed by more sunshine for the middle of the workweek. Since early morning lows on Tuesday will be in the 30s, frost could again be an issue.

Warmer warmer weather returns on Wednesday and Thursday. We’re also keeping an eye on another system that will bring back April showers Wednesday night into Thursday

Have a great weekend!

-Liz