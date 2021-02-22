Soggy start to the week followed by warmer temperatures

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Rain and snow, tapering off to drizzle, windy and cloudy. High 40

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy. Low 31

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High 41

Wednesday: Patchy AM fog, stray light showers. High 46 (31)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 36 (28)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 38 (22)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

It’s a soggy start to the week with temperatures starting off around 40 degrees. Even warmer weather is on the way, but so the the next chance for showers.

Showers will dry up through the morning, leaving behind a mostly cloudy sky and falling temperatures. Even though we started off the early morning hours around 40 degrees, we’ll fall to the mid 30s this afternoon and stay there.

Today and into the overnight hours, we’ll see not only more clouds, but a breezy wind with gusts reaching around 20-30 mph. Since the wind will be out of the southwest, it will help to keep a warming trend in motion.

Tuesday morning, we’ll wake up to lows around 30 degrees, so watch for isolated slick spots from snow that has melted and refrozen during the late night and early morning hours. High temperatures will be much more seasonal for this time of year, topping off in the lower 40s.

Wednesday looks like the nicest day of the week with a partly csunny sky and highs reaching the mid 40s, which is above normal for this time of year.

Then the next chance for showers moves through Wednesday night, which will be followed by a cooler end to the week.

Have a great week!

-Liz