Soggy start to the week ahead of daily chance for rain, warmer temperatures

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Monday: Morning rain, high 50

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 36

Tuesday: Rain late, high 55

Wednesday: Morning showers, warmer, high 57

Thursday: Partly sunny, chance for overnight showers, high 65

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

It’s another soggy start to the morning and we’re looking at almost a daily chance for showers in the upcoming days, which could keep around threats for localized flooding.

Right now many of us are waking up to temperatures around 40 degrees with light rain. The chance for rain showers will continue through the morning and start to wrap up around noon. Showers will start light, but as they continue through the morning, we could pick up around 1/10-1/4 inch of more rain.

Highs today will be a little warmer than yesterday and top off around 50 degrees, which is about 5 degrees below normal.

Through the week, we’ll see almost a daily chance for more rain, and mild temperatures.

On Tuesday, we’ll start off dry and chilly with lows in the mid 30s. We’ll top off in the lower 50s before the next round of showers move in.

Rain will continue early Wednesday morning before a partly sunny sky takes over with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday looks like our longest stretch of dry weather. We’ll be partly sunny through the day with warmer temperatures reaching the mid 60s.

Rain returns Thursday night and will carry through the weekend.

Stay tuned to the latest on the rain and flooding concerns by checking in with NBC4i.com/weather, and on our NBC 4i mobile weather app.

-Liz