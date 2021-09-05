Soggy start, nice finish to holiday weekend

Periods of rain moved in ahead of a slow-moving cold front, as the system moves southeast through early afternoon, with showers tapering off by the midday hours. The bulk of the rain will be south of I-70. Skies will gradually clear later today, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s.

The week ahead will be partly to mostly sunny and very pleasant. High pressure will build into the region Monday, with some puffy clouds.

Tuesday will be the warmest, with highs edging into the low 80s. A cold front could trigger a shower Tuesday night and early Wednesday. The remainder of the week will turn a little cooler, with sunshine.

Seasonably warm weather will return next weekend.

