QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain showers, high 48

Tonight: Isolate showers, low 42

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, spotty sprinkle, high 55 (42)

Christmas Day: Scattered rain showers, high 58 (49)

Tuesday: Chance rain, high 57 (43)

Wednesday: Chance showers, high 50 (36)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The majority of the rain showers that are moving through central Ohio are going to pass during the morning hours. By the afternoon a few isolated shower chances will remain. An unseasonably warm day is on tap as highs will reach the upper 40s across the area.

Rain chances taper off a bit overnight, but temperatures will not be dropping all that much. Lows will fall to the low 40s by Sunday morning. Sunday Christmas Eve will be mostly cloudy with temperatures making their way to the mid 50s. The warming trend will only continue from there.

Christmas Day this Monday is expected to be very warm as temperatures will reach the upper 50s. This is not quiet record breaking territory yet. The warmest Christmas on record in Columbus was in 1893 when it reached 64 degrees. On top of a warm Christmas Day, another round of rain showers will move their way across the region. Most of the rain is expected to pick up later in the afternoon and evening hours.

There is the chance of some form of precipitation everyday for the last week of the year. Temperatures will also be on a cooling eventually becoming near normal by Friday.

-Bryan