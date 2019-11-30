Soggy Saturday ahead of warmer temps

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Saturday: Rain & chilly, high 44

Tonight: Rain showers, breezy wind, low 40

Sunday: Early showers, midday drying and breezy, rain late, high 52

Monday: AM showers possible, then mostly cloudy, high 41

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cool, high 41

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

Today, we’re continuing to watch a slight warming trend even as rain showers move into the area.

Rain showers pushing in from the southwest are linked to a warm front. Temperatures today will climb to the mid 40s, which means that it will just be a cold rain through the day.

For The Game today, there will be a few flurries during tailgate hours against the team up north, then as temperatures reach the mid 30s and make for cold and soggy conditions for football.

Tonight as a warm front moves out and a cold front sweeps through the area, we’ll see more rain and a breezy wind. Gusts at times will reach around 25 mph as temperatures fall down near 40 degrees.

Tomorrow, showers will wrap up by sunrise and we’ll be left behind with clouds and a breezy wind. The southwest wind will gust to around 30 mph as temperatures climb to the 50s.

Showers will move back in Sunday night and early Monday morning. Since temperatures will be falling to the 30s, we could see a light rain and snow mix.

We’ll be dry, cool and cloudy for the middle of the week with lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s.

Enjoy your weekend! GO BUCKS!!

-Liz