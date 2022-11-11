Nicole’s remnants will continue to lift northward along the spine of the Appalachians, which brought a widespread soaking over the eastern two-thirds of Ohio, tapering off this afternoon as the low pressure system tracks through eastern WV and western PA.

More than an inch of rain in places fell on relatively dry ground, which will not cause any flooding concerns.

Temperatures will fall from the upper 50s to the upper 40s during the high school playoff games, and down to the upper 30s early Saturday, under a cloudy sky, with northwest winds gusting over 25 mph.

A disturbance will trigger snow/rain showers Saturday, adding to the dramatic change and winter feel, especially during the OSU-Indiana game (noon kickoff). Northwesterly winds will pick up moisture from the Great Lakes, bringing a few more snow showers Saturday night and early Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s.

Unseasonably cold weather will draw southward across the eastern half of the country through next week, after a balmy start to November (60s/low 70s)

Forecast

Friday: Periods of moderate rain (1-2″). High 60

Tonight: Cloudy, windy, colder, sprinkles. Low 39

Saturday: Snow/rain showers, blustery, cold. High: 40

Sunday: Partly cloudy, chilly. High 37 (29)

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 42 (27)

Tuesday: Cloudy, rain/snow mix p.m. High 41 (29)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 42 (29)

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 43 (27)