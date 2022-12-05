QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Patchy drizzle, some fog late, low 41

Tuesday: Light showers, fog, high 51

Wednesday: Showers early, mostly cloudy, high 56

Thursday: Showers late, high 50

Friday: Rain likely, high 51

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It turned out to be a fair start to the work week with temps running a few degrees above normal in the upper 40s today. Tonight as warmer and more moist air moves northbound, temps are only going to drop a few degrees into the lower 40s to upper 30s outside of town tonight.

Patchy light showers & drizzle will move in overnight with visibilities dropping toward morning. I expect patchy fog and drizzle to light rain showers through the day on Tuesday with temps climbing back up to the lower 50s during the day.

Showers will actually pick up Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning with mostly cloudy skies and temps climbing back to the middle 50s during the day. We will stay drier and mild Wednesday night and into Thursday, but expect rain showers to return later Thursday with highs near 50.

Rain showers will pick up with rain likely on Friday with highs back into the lower 50s. Most of this rain will occur in the morning, with mostly cloudy skies later in the day. We will carve out a slightly more dry pattern for the weekend, and one that will be a bit cooler as well. Temps will fall back into the lower 40s under partly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday.

Rain showers will work back up into our area with warmer air Sunday overnight and into Monday with temps again on Monday climbing, back into the upper 40s.

-Dave