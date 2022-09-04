A slow-moving upper-air feature in the Midwest will continue to bring periods of wet weather through the remainder of the holiday weekend but with dry periods between disturbances in the moist tropical flow.

A cold front dipping southeast will focus additional showers and embedded storms Monday and Tuesday, especially across central and southern Ohio.

Afternoon temperatures will hover in the mid- to upper 70s due to persistent cloud cover. Scattered showers will continue through midweek, as weak disturbances interact with a stalled frontal boundary before high pressure nudges it southeast.

More sunshine, seasonally warm generally dry conditions will return Thursday and Friday. Showers are likely Saturday ahead of a cold front.

Forecast

Sunday: Cloudy, isolated showers. High 77

Tonight: Scattered showers, muggy. Low 69

Monday: Cloudy and damp, showers, rumbles. High 75

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers. High 80 (68)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High 78 (66)

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 80 (65)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 83 (62)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms p.m. High 79 (65)