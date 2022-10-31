QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Halloween: Rain showers, high 66

Tonight: Light rain showers, low 55

Tuesday: Cloudy, spotty showers early, then evening clearing, high 66

Wednesday: Foggy start, then clearing and mild, high 68

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 70

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening & happy Halloween!

It’s been a soggy start to the day, and the chance for showers will continue tonight ahead of a warmer and sunny end to the workweek.

As we head through the evening, we’ll stay under a thick blanket of clouds that will be paired with on and off light rain showers. It will be soggy for trick-or-treat across the area, but at least temperatures will feel nice and stay in the 60s.

Clouds and light showers will linger into the morning drive as lows fall to the mid 50s. After a mild but soggy start to the day, temperatures will climb back up the mid 60s on Tuesday alongside a mostly cloudy sky.

Clouds will clear out Tuesday evening and help to drop temperatures into the mid 40s. Fog will also develop Tuesday night into early Wednesday thanks to the combination of wet ground and a light wind.

Sunshine returns by the end of the week and will aid in a warming trend. Highs will reach the mid 60s on Wednesday, then lower 70s Thursday and Friday.

Clouds will build back in Saturday ahead of the next chance for showers on Sunday.

Have a great night!

-Liz