Soggy end to the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Rain and storms, low around 70

Today: Rain & storms mainly before noon, then partly sunny, high 82

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 60

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 75

Tuesday: Sunny sky, cool start, high 76

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, high 82

Thursday: Partly cloudy, chance for showers, high 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

Rain showers and thunderstorms continue this morning ahead of a nice start to the workweek.

Early this morning, we’re watching more rain filter into the area. While widespread flooding is not a concern at this time, areas of heavy rainfall could lead to isolated flooding.

As a cold front moves through the Ohio Valley, we’ll continue to see an active radar with thunderstorms producing areas of heavy rain, thunder, lightning and some gusty wind. Early morning lows are about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year and only falling to around 70 degrees.

As this front starts to move through the state, it will take the chance for rain and storms with it. Storms will clear out from northwest to southeast through the afternoon. Temperatures will then jump to a little above normal, and in the lower 80s.

Tonight, we’ll stay dry and under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will be seasonal and fall to the upper 50s.

High pressure will take charge again for the start of the week. This will help to stabilize our atmosphere and clear out the clouds. Temperatures will be comfortable and a little below normal, climbing to a high in the mid 70s.

After a clear and cool start to the morning on Tuesday, sunshine will help temperatures to jump from around 50 degrees back up to the 70s.

We’ll see a little bit of a warming trend by Wednesday. Temperatures will start off in the 50s, then climb to the lower 80s.

By the end of the week, we’ll watch for another front. This could bring another chance for showers and will knock temperatures back down to the 70s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz