Soggy end to the weekend, and another chance for rain on Monday

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, chance rain increasing through the afternoon. High 74

Monday: Scattered rain showers, then cloudy. High 73

Tuesday: Clearing and mild. High 70

Wednesday: Sunny and cooler. High 67

Thursday: Chance for showers. High 68

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

What’s left of Delta is pushing up rainfall to the south as a front stalls across Ohio. This will increase the chance for rain through the day ahead of front which will move through Monday.

Early this morning, there area some dense areas of fog thanks to our high humidity. Remember if you find yourself in dense fog to plan to extra travel time, extra stopping distance between you and the car in front of you, and use low beam lights. As a breeze picks up today, it will help to break up the fog.

Remnants from what was Hurricane Delta will continue kicking up showers through the day. Rain showers will fill in from south to north, and reach I-70 by around 11 a.m. or noon.

The main area of low pressure that the showers are coming from has been trending farther to the south. This could be good news for the area because that means that lighter shower for Central Ohio. Even though it’s a warmer than normal start to the day, clouds and showers will limit temperatures to the low 70s this afternoon, which is still about5 degrees above normal.

Overnight, showers will wrap up and we’ll be left with a mostly cloudy sky. Clouds will act like a blanket to keep in heat for us, and only lower temperatures to around 60 degrees.

Monday, we’ll be dry but cloudy through the morning and afternoon. By the evening though, a cold front will slide through and bring back the chance for rain.

High pressure will build back in for Tuesday and Wednesday. This will bring back sunshine and help keep temperatures comfortably around 70 degrees.

Another cold front will move through on Thursday. This will bring another chance for showers, and lower temperatures. Temperatures by Friday and Saturday will be below normal for a change and only top off around 60 degrees.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz