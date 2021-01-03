QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Showers, low 35-40

Today: Chance of rain showers, mainly early, high 41

Tonight: Cloudy, chance for drizzle, low 32

Monday: Mainly cloudy, high 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high 38

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 39

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance for snow showers late, high 38

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s a soggy end to the weekend ahead of more clouds and cool temperatures as we head into the first full week of 2021.

As an area of low pressure moves through the area, it will continue to push in showers through the morning. With temperatures falling down to the mid 30s, there is a chance for a brief rain and snow mixture, otherwise we will mostly just see light rain showers.

By the afternoon, we’ll have more clouds and light showers tapering off to isolated drizzle. Temperatures won’t be going anywhere in a hurry, and will only top off around 40 degrees.

Tonight into first thing Monday morning, an area of high pressure will move toward the area. This will keep around a light wind out of the west, but won’t help much to clear the clouds.

Monday, we’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky and see a familiar temperatures trend. After starting off the morning around freezing, highs will climb to around 40 degrees, which is slightly above the 37 we’d be used to this time of year.

As a weak cold front moves through Monday night into Tuesday, we’ll see another chance for light snow showers. Temperatures will be seasonally chilly starting off around freezing, then climb into the upper 30s as flurries move out but leave behind a cloudy sky.

More gray sky will be in the forecast for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be cool starting off around 30 degrees, then topping off in the upper 30s.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

-Liz