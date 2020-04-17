Soggy end to the week with rain & snow showers

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Friday: Early AM mix, best chance for snow north, then rain, high 49

Tonight: Showers ending, low 33

Saturday: Clearing sky, high 53

Sunday: Rain later in the day, high 57

Monday: Some clearing, high 58

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Fri-YAY!

We’re wrapping up the week with a chance for some early morning rain and snow showers ahead of a wet end to the week and more seasonal weekend.

Early this morning as lows fall near freezing, we’ll be watching for the chance for early morning rain showers to mix with snow. The coldest part of the day will hit around sunrise, and this will be the best chacne to see snow north of I-70. In the Columbus area, we will see little to nothing stick and accumulate, but farther to the north, and especially the Northwest corner of the state, we could see more accumulation.

Showers will change purely to rain through the morning and afternoon. This will wash away the limited accumulation that stuck to the grass and cold, elevated surfaces. Temerpatures will stay on the chilly side and just climb to the upper 40s, which is about 15 degrees below normal.

Overnight, showers will wrap up and we’ll be left with clouds and cold temperatures. Lows will be chilly and fall down near freezing, which is about 10 degrees below normal.

Saturday, high pressure will take charge and help to clear clouds. While temeatures will be a little warmer than today, we’ll still top off about 10 degrees below normal and just reach the low to mid 50s.

Sunday, we’ll keep a warming trend going as highs climb up to the mid to upper 50s ahead of our next chance for rain.

Rain showers will pick up Sunday afternoon and evening as lows fall to the upper 30s.

A more spring-like patter will return for next week.

Monday, clouds will clear out and highs will rebound to the upper 50s.

Tuesday, temepratures will finally be more seasonal with early morning lows in the 40s and a high in the low to mid 60s.

Warmer weather moves in on Wednesday ahead of a chance for showers that will continue into Wednesday night and Thursday.

Have a great day!

-Liz