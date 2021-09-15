Soggy day ahead of another warmup

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:



Today: Showers, chance of storms. High 78

Tonight: Chance of showers clearing, cooler. Low 60

Thursday: Clearing skies, warmer. High 82

Friday: Mostly sunny, isolated P.M. pop-ups. High 84 (64)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, humid, slight chance of showers. High 86 (66)

Sunday: Mostly sunny & warm. High 87 (66)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

It’s been a soggy start to the day ahead of a drier and warmer end to the week.

As a cold front continues to move southeast, it will take most of the showers and thunderstorms with it. While we could still see a few showers through the afternoon and early evening, most of the activity will stay south of I-71. Between showers, clouds and a cooler northwest shift in wind will keep temperatures in the upper 70s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

As clouds continue to clear out tonight, temperatures will drop down toward 60 degrees, which is just a few degrees above normal for this time of year, alongside a light northerly breeze.

Clearing will continue tomorrow as high pressure sets up to the northeast. This will add back in sunshine for the end of the of the week and into the weekend, and start up a warming trend. Friday through the start of the workweek, temperatures will be about 10 degrees above normal, which means early morning lows in the mid 60s and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Have a great day!

-Liz