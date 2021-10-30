QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Rain showers, low 50-55

Today: On & off showers, high 58

Tonight: Showers ending, the cloudy, low 48

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 60

Monday: Clearing skies, high 56

Tuesday: Early AM showers, mostly cloudy, cool, high 49

Wednesday: Partly sunny & chilly, high 45

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Saturday!

It’s a soggy start to the weekend ahead of a much cooler workweek.

Early this morning, and area of low pressure is keeping showers in the area. On and off rain showers will continue through the day and aid in limiting high temperatures to the upper 50s.

This evening, rain showers will continue in the area until around midnight. Temperatures will fall down to the upper 40 alongside a chilly northwest breeze.

Drier conditions move in for the second half of the weekend. Sunday will be partly sunny and breezy as temperatures top off around 60 degrees, which is right in line with normal for this time of year. Sunday we will also see a chilly northwesterly shift in wind as a cold front moves through the area.

This will set us up for a much chillier week. Highs through the week will fall from the mid 50s to the mid 40s. Starting Tuesday night, lows will fall to the 30s. This will set the Columbus area up for the first frost/freeze of the season.

Have a great day!

-Liz